While The Real Housewives of Orange County may have started the franchise, the New York City edition solidified it and ensured the birth of further versions. It premiered in March 2008 and revolved around the busy city of New York. It is also the only edition that has undergone a reboot.

For the unversed, season 13 was the last time the original cast members were a part of RHONY. From season 14 onwards, a new cast has been leading the show, much to the fans’ surprise. Here’s a brief guide to all fifteen seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City.

The Real Housewives of New York City: Brief Of All Seasons

Season 1 (2008)

The first season of The Real Housewives of New York City aired from March 4 to May 27, 2008. It starred Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Alex McCord, and Jill Zarin and had 9 episodes.

Season 2 (2009)

Due to the success of the first season, the second featured 15 episodes and aired from February 17 to May 28, 2009. All five of Frankel, Lesseps, Singer, Zarin, and McCord returned, while Kelly Killoren Bensimon was the season’s newbie.

Season 3 (2010)

The third season had 18 episodes and aired from March 4 to June 24, 2010. Frankel, Lesseps, Singer, McCord, and Zarin were back yet again, with Bensimon also returning and Sonja Morgan being the new addition.

Season 4 (2011)

Season four also had 18 episodes and aired from April 7 to August 1, 2011. Frankel did not return for this season, but Lesseps, Singer, McCord, Zarin, Bensimon, and Morgan returned with Cindy Barshop as the new face.

Season 5 (2012)

The fifth season saw a rise in episodes and featured 21 from June 4 to October 22, 2012. Lesseps, Singer, and Morgan were the only three who returned, and the new faces included Aviva Drescher, Carole Radziwill, and Heather Thomson.

Season 6 (2014)

RHONY season six came after a year’s break and featured 23 episodes from March 11 to August 12, 2014. Singer and Morgan came back with Drescher, Radziwill, and Thomson. Kristen Taekman was the new face.

Season 7 (2015)

Season seven also had 23 episodes and aired from April 7 to September 3, 2015. Frankel and Lesseps returned after a hiatus. Singer, Morgan, Radziwill, Thomson, and Taekman joined them, with Dorinda Medley as the newest cast addition.

Season 8 (2016)

The eighth season had 23 episodes from April 6 to September 14, 2016. Frankel, Lesseps, Singer, Morgan, Radziwill, and Medley were back, while Jules Wainstein enjoyed her time as a newbie this season.

Season 9 (2017)

Season nine of RHONY aired from April 5 to August 30, 2017, with 22 episodes. Yet again, the main cast of Frankel, Lesseps, Singer, Morgan, Radziwill, and Medley returned, and Tinsley Mortimer became the new face.

Season 10 (2018)

The show’s tenth season ran on Bravo from April 4 to September 5, 2018. The 22 episodes saw Frankel, Lesseps, Singer, Morgan, Radziwill, Medley, and Mortimer returning with no new faces.

Season 11 (2019)

RHONY season 11 aired from March 6 to July 25, 2019. The 20-episode season starred Frankel, Lesseps, Singer, Morgan, Medley, and Mortimer. Yet again, no new cast addition was featured in the season.

Season 12 (2020)

The twelfth season aired from April 2 to October 1, 2020. The 25 episodes saw Lesseps, Singer, Morgan, Medley, and Mortimer returning for the nth time, with Leah McSweeney as the newest face of the season.

Season 13 (2021)

Season 13 was the last time the original cast was featured on RHONY. All 18 episodes revolved around original cast members Lesseps, Singer, Morgan, Medley, and McSweeney, while Eboni K. Williams was the season’s newbie. It aired from May 4 to September 7, 2021.

Season 14 (2023)

The fourteenth season, a reboot with an all-new cast, returned after a year’s gap. The 16 episodes aired from July 16 to October 29, 2023. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, and Jenna Lyons were the new leading faces of the edition.

Season 15 (2024)

The latest and still-airing fifteenth season premiered on October 1, 2024, and will conclude early next year. Silva, Hassan, Taank, Whitfield, Lichy, and Lyons returned, while Racquel Chevremont was the newest addition.

