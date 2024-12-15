Reality television has its ups and downs with rising and falling ratings being a constant. But moments when a series sees a massive boost in viewers after a long time are surely special. For the network, for the fans, and most importantly the cast. The Real Housewives of Orange County witnessed something similar and Tamra Judge seems to want to take the credit for it.

Season 18 of RHOC has been seeing a steady rise in rating and has been performing quite well since its premiere. Apart from Tamra, the edition also features Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti and Katie Ginella. Here’s how the fans are slamming Tamra for trying to take the credit for the ensemble show.

Tamra Judge Claims She Carried The Real Housewives of Orange County 18

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s 18th season has managed to draw its biggest average audience in the last five years with a whopping 3.1 million viewers. This is a 5% increase from the previous season. It wrapped up on November 21 this year and now the rating numbers are in. And they are glorious, much to the delight of the fans as well as the cast members.

Quoting the figures, Tamra wrote, “My back hurts.” By the tweet, she meant that her back was hurting from carrying the season to its success. But the fans were not down for the credit stealing by the 57-year-old and made sure to give her a piece of their minds. They slammed the reality star for her onscreen and offscreen behavior, calling out her antics on the show.

Fans Slam Tamra Judge For Taking RHOC 18 Success Credit

One user replied, “I’m surprised your arm doesn’t hurt from constantly stabbing people in the back.” Another said, “Tamra, you need some self awareness. You have become so unlikeable not only to us the audience, but clearly to everyone on your show.” A third jabbed, “You won’t be returning so you can rest easy,” while a fourth called her a constant liar.

A fourth felt, “You mean Shannon’s back hurts from you jumping on it all season, trying hard to reach that orange and keep it. Pretty sad that you have to use others for your storyline. Get your own bag or step off everyone else’s back.” A fifth tweeted, “The only thing you’ve carried is toxicity after all these years. I would be exhausted too. Let’s thank the real MVP: Shannon!” Another user called her immature and unaware.

The Real Housewives of Orange County 18’s Performance

Meanwhile, the ratings weren’t the only accomplishment of RHOC 18. The season also ranked within this year’s top 15 entertainment series in the 18-49 demo. The other four Bravo shows also featured on the list are the Beverly Hills and New Jersey editions of the Real Housewives, Southern Charm, and Vanderpump Rules. For more, check out the TV section.

