The Divas are back with more sass and drama. Amazon Prime Video announced the finale season of Four More Shots Please!. Yes, you got that right. Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo are returning with Four More Shots Please! Season 4. This is said to be the last chapter of the International Emmy-nominated series. Prime Video fuels excitement for its highly anticipated Original series with a big announcement ahead of its much-awaited return.

The makers are calling the shots for the season finale. Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the globally acclaimed show has resonated widely for its audacious and aspirational storytelling, striking visual style, and vibrant portrayal of the highs, lows, and messy middle ground of modern womanhood.

The Girls Are Back For The Final Shot – More Drama, More Sass, More Growth

Four More Shots Please! Season 4 is all about joy, and this time, Damini, Anjana, Siddhi, and Umang will discover that they can be their own number ones without anyone else because joy is not a privilege; it’s a lifestyle. The girls are back with more fun, drama, shots, and a lot of sass. From chaotic beginnings to powerful breakthroughs, this new chapter dives deeper into themes of identity, freedom, intimacy, and self-discovery, all delivered with their trademark wit, glam, and honesty. With fresh faces joining the cast and epic girls’ trips that’ll have you ready to book a flight, expect even more chemistry, chaos, and unfiltered fun.

The show has struck a chord with the audience globally, given its spirited narrative that celebrates unbreakable friendship, love, and oneself. It continues to be a beacon of ambitious, empowering, and invigorating storytelling and holds the distinction of being one of Prime Video’s most-watched Indian shows.

Four More Shots Please! Season 4 boasts a powerhouse of actors, along with the original cast. Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo return alongside Lisa Ray, Prateik Smita Patil, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee, and Milind Soman. The new chapter is all set to raise the bar with its power-packed return. Written by Devika Bhagat with dialogue by Ishita Moitra and directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani, Four More Shots Please! Season 4 will premiere soon, exclusively on Prime Video.

