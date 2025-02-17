Actor Prateik Babbar, son of Raj Babbar and late Smita Patil, recently tied the knot with actress Priya Banerjee at a private wedding ceremony. The couple, who had been together for almost five years before deciding to make their relationship official, tied the knot at Prateik’s late mother’s house in Bandra, Mumbai. Close family and friends attended the intimate ceremony, but the absence of Prateik’s father, Raj Babbar, and his half-siblings, Aarya and Juhi Babbar, quickly became a point of public interest.

In recent interviews, Aarya and Juhi expressed their hurt over not being invited, with Aarya stating that the decision had deeply affected the family. However, Priya Banerjee has since addressed the rumors, emphasizing that everyone who mattered to the couple was present at the wedding.

Priya Banerjee Says “Nobody Who Is Family Was Missing” From The Wedding

Priya Banerjee, now married to Prateik Babbar, candidly spoke about the controversy surrounding their intimate wedding and the absence of key family members like Raj Babbar, Aarya, and Juhi Babbar. In a recent interview with HT, Priya clarified that the couple celebrated their union surrounded by the family members they hold dearest, including Prateik’s aunts, grandparents, and her own parents.

“There was absolutely no family member who was missing from the wedding or our celebrations,” Priya asserted. “Our families were there, including my parents, his aunts who raised him, his nana-nani, and everyone who mattered. There was absolutely nobody who is family that was missing.” Her recent comments subtly confirm that Babbar’s father and step-brother were not present at the wedding.

In a previous interview with Subash K Jha, Aarya Babbar stated, “Somewhere we as a family must have failed him,” further asserting that father Raj Babbar was “very hurt” by not being invited to the wedding. On a personal front, Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar are delighted to get married. Speaking to HT, Prateik expressed his gratitude for the situation, “It feels like I am doing this for the thousandth time. This is like another lifetime, another universe. I feel like I marry her in every lifetime and every universe, and this is another one, and there are many more to go.”

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Jodhaa Akbar: 5 Big Mistakes In Hrithik Roshan & Aishwarya Rai Starrer You May Have Missed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News