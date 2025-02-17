Saqib Saleem, an actor who has steadily made his mark in Bollywood, continues to impress with his versatility and grounded approach to stardom. Known for his performances in critically acclaimed films like Bombay Talkies and 83 and his compelling portrayal in the web series Rangbaaz, Saqib has made a name for himself. Despite over a decade in the industry, he remains committed to honing his craft and approaching roles with humility.

His latest project, Crime Beat, sees him stepping into the shoes of a journalist, a role that has expanded his understanding of the pressures faced by the media. During the promotion of his role, Saqib opened up about the inequalities in the audition process. While unafraid of auditioning for roles, he emphasizes the need for a level playing field.

Saqib Saleem Believes Rules Should Be The Same For Everyone In The Industry

Saqib Saleem is no stranger to the grind. In a candid interview with Hindustan Times, the actor shared his thoughts on the Bollywood audition process. “The rules should be the same for everybody,” the Kakuda actor stated. He pointed out how some individuals secure multiple projects without auditioning while others, despite proven talent, have to hustle tirelessly.

“If I am here for the last 15 years and if everybody in reviews says I am a good actor, and there is somebody who has not been spoken about but still has 5 projects without any auditioning process, then it seems unfair. But then, it’s not a fair place. I am ok with that. Does it irritate you sometimes? Yes, it does. You are human, after all. But then you figure out that it’s your own hustle,” Saqib remarked in the interview.

Reflecting on his career, Saqib Saleem admitted that his early years were marked by frustration when asked to audition after a few successful projects. “I used to not like it. Earlier, I used to take it very personally that I have done one or two films, and I assumed films would be put together for you… Now, I think if you are a good actor, you should not have an issue with going to an audition. It’s your job. You can’t become a better actor sitting at home.”

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Sikandar: Fans To Witness Big Reveal On Sajid Nadiadwala’s Birthday After Teaser Release On Salman Khan’s Special Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News