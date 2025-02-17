Avantika Dassani and Vivaan Shah’s upcoming film, Inn Galiyon Mein, has dropped its first track, Patang Ki Dor. The fresh pair is all set to win hearts with their much-awaited movie, presented by Yadunth Films.

The soulful melody of Patang Ki Dor beautifully captures the essence of a sweet love story, filled with playful chemistry and the undeniable charm of new-age romance. This heartwarming track is the perfect new-age love song, evoking feelings of innocence and heartfelt connection. Composed by the incredibly talented Amaal Malik, Patang Ki Dor features enchanting lyrics penned by Punarvasu. Armaan Malik and Palak Muchhal bring it to life with their magical voices.

Directed by Avinash Das, the film showcases his signature storytelling style, which is nuanced and rich in emotional depth. Inn Galiyon Mein is set to take audiences on an emotional journey, reflecting both the challenges and beauty of love in the social media age.

Produced by Vinod Yadav and Neeru Yadav, co-produced by Jannisar Hussain, Adarsh Saxena, and Associate Producer Alcor Productions, the film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi in a pivotal role. Inn Galiyon Mein promises to resonate deeply with viewers, blending a modern narrative with the timeless essence of romance. The movie is slated to release in cinemas on February 28, 2025.

