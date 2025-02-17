Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan announced their separation in December 2013, which came as a huge shock to their fans and the entire industry. Some speculations arose behind the reason for their parting ways. One of the reasons was said to be the actor’s alleged affair with his Kites co-star Barbara Mori.

Hrithik Roshan And Barbara Mori’s Alleged Affair

Hrithik Roshan collaborated with Spanish actress Barbara Mori for his 2010 film Kites. While the duo had a scintillating chemistry onscreen, there were also rumors of them hitting it off offscreen, too. It was said that Hrithik’s growing closeness to Barbara while shooting for the film was one of the main reasons for his marriage with Sussanne Khan going downhill.

Not only this but Sussanne Khan’s alleged closeness to her friend and actor Arjun Rampal was also rumored to be another reason behind her split with Hrithik Roshan. The duo announced their separation a week before their 13th wedding anniversary. The Koi… Mil Gaya actor’s statement said, “Sussanne has decided to separate from me and end our 17-year relationship. This is a very trying time for the entire family. Their divorce was finalized in November 2014.

Hrithik Roshan’s Rumored Alimony Amount

Some reports suggested that even before the ex-couple announced their separation, Sussanne Khan had already left the residence that she shared with Hrithik Roshan and their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Their divorce was touted to be one of the most expensive ones in Bollywood. According to The Times Of India, Sussanne reportedly sought a 400 crore alimony amount. However, a settlement of 380 crores was reached between them.

However, Hrithik Roshan had rubbished these rumors. Well, today, the former couple remain cordial and continue to be good friends. They also co-parent their sons and share a warm equation with their current partners. While Hrithik is dating actress-singer Saba Azad, Sussanne is in a relationship with actor Arsalan Goni.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Amitabh Bachchan’s Father-In-Law Shut Down The Negative Rumors On The Superstar: “The Most Misunderstood Man, So Much Venom Has Been Poured..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News