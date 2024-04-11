Arjun Rampal Was Jobless, Had No Money To Pay Rent After Moksha With Manisha Koirala Got Delayed For 6 Years

Arjun Rampal is one of the most good-looking actors in Bollywood. He began his showbiz career as a model and was doing quite well for himself. National film award-winning Indian film cinematographer Ashok Mehta offered him his directorial debut, Moksha, but little did he know the film would get delayed for six long years. Scroll below for details on how he went jobless and suffered financial woes.

Many know that Arjun made his Bollywood debut with Rajiv Rai’s Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat (2001) opposite Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, and Kirti Reddy. He went on to star in Deewaanapan opposite Dia Mirza. But what most don’t know is his first film was ideally supposed to be Moksha.

Arjun Rampal suffered financial troubles due to Moksha

In an interview with Pop Diaries, Arjun Rampal revealed he was a very successful model before entering Bollywood. He was offered Moksha with Manisha Koirala, who was a superhit actress at that time. The first time he saw himself on screen, he hated himself. So, he decided to stop modeling and focus on his acting career. Little did he know his debut film would get pushed for over five years.

Arjun Rampal shared, “I had no source of income in that period of time. I was living in Seven Bungalows (in Andheri, Mumbai) at that time, I had a wonderful landlord, a Sardarji. He’d come on the first of every month, and he’d look me and I’d look at him. He’d say, ‘Nahi hai (You don’t have the money, do you)?’ And I’d shake my head. He’d say, ‘Koi nahi, tu de dega (Never mind, I’m sure you’ll pay me).’ He was the sweetest man; you need those kind of breaks in your life.”

What is Arjun Rampal upto these days?

On the professional front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in Crakk. The film, released in February 2023, also starred Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. He reportedly has The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Nastik, and 3 Monkeys in the pipeline.

