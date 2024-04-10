Fans have enjoyed watching Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji in Sacred Games or Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur. He’s finally got his due in Bollywood and proved his versatility with various projects. But do you know how he is in his personal life? Scroll below for an unseen video with his wife that will melt your heart!

Tripathi rose to prominence with his role as Sultan in Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012). But the actor began his Bollywood journey with many uncredited roles. He also played minor roles in renowned films like Bunty Aur Bali (2005), Omkara (2006), Raavan (2010) and Agneepath (2012), among others.

Who is Pankaj Tripathi married to?

Pankaj Tripathi met his wife, Mridula, during a wedding ceremony that he attended in 1993. The duo were in college at that time but remained committed to each other. They tied the knot in 2004 and welcomed their daughter, Aashi Tripathi, in 2006.

During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Pankaj had revealed that his wife was the real hero in his struggling journey. His wife would teach kids and financially support him while he gave auditions for as long as 8 years, until Gangs Of Wasseypur paid off the hardwork.

Pankaj Tripathi’s emotional words praising wife Mridula

A video is now going viral that features Pankaj Tripathi interacting with the media alongside his wife Mridula Tripathi, during an award function. She was heard saying that she would decrease the intensity of love for her husband, or he would be on cloud nine, given he receives so much love from the masses.

To this, Tripathi reacted, “Arey nahi nahi Guruji, ye mujhe tab pyaar di jab mujhe koi audience pyaar nahi karti thi!” Mridula was visibly blushing and looked at her husband in awe.

Take a look at the viral video below:

https://x.com/RVCJ_FB/status/1777705529810239606

The video is absolutely heartwarming, and we love this romantic side of our Kaleen bhaiya! How about you?

Pankaj Tripathi’s upcoming projects

Fans are most excited to see Pankaj reprise his character as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur 3. The show, also starring Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Harshita Gaur, Rasika Dugal, and Sheeba Chaddha, among others, is expected to release somewhere around June or July 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan + Maidaan’s Box Office Day 1 Advance Collection: Underwhelming 2.78 Crore? Director Sanjay Gupta Attacks, “Producers Created This Monster!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News