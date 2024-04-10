As we currently speak, Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited and much-delayed film Maidaan has made it to the big screen, beating Akshay Kumar‘s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan by a few hours. The two films will clash tomorrow on the big screen after the paid previews of Ajay’s film.

Since this has been a much-hyped Eid clash, box office numbers for both films will be eagerly awaited as well. Meanwhile, the advance booking for both films has been rather poor. Much of this might have been because of the confusion of the release dates.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan collectively have registered a gross earning of almost 2.78 crore till 7 pm. This is a very low and underwhelming number, considering the superstars leading the film. However, as we discussed, this low figure might solely be due to the confusing release dates.

Both films were supposed to be released on April 10. Then both teams decided to opt for previews on April 10, 6 pm onwards, with full-fledged release on April 11. However, later, Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s BMCM added to the confusion when it decided not to put up the film for review.

Amidst so much confusion, the advance bookings kept taking full rounds of book and refund circles. As a result, both films are witnessing very low advance booking numbers for day 1 of the release.

However, the reports have irked director Sanjay Gupta, who decided to slam producers who have created this monster called box office reports and are now getting slaughtered by the same monster.

Taking to X, the director wrote, “First, they started with Box Office figures declaring films as hits or flops. The producers supported this and created the monster. Now, this monster obsesses with advance booking numbers. And none of this does anything good for the movies. Please stop this madness!!!”

Even audiences agreed with the director’s point of view. A user wrote, “The pre-pandemic era was best. There weren’t any early reviews or advanced tracking to influence our expectations. Many of us even went to the theater without knowing much about the latest clickbait techniques. Nowadays, even the 10th pass guy can track numbers and mislead ppl.”

One more user pointed out, “And the worst part is, the majority audience feels if the movie isn’t getting good advance booking, it is not good, and it doesn’t go. Not realizing that the majority of the movie tickets are still bought at the box office right before the show, it’s always been like that!”

You can check out our review of Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan here. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s review tomorrow.

