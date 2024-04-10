Ajay Devgn is coming up with the sports biographical drama Maidaan on Eid 2024. With less than 24 hours to go, the film should have witnessed exponential growth in advance booking sales by now. But that’s far from the case as the Amit Ravindernath Sharma directorial dwindles at the box office. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Maidaan was earlier slated to hit the theatres today, i.e., May 10, 2024. But the makers decided to delay the release due to Eid, which will be celebrated tomorrow. However, paid previews will be held today, which will help the advance booking collections reach a decent stage.

Maidaan Day 1 Advance Booking Collection

After Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan, there are huge expectations shouldered on Ajay Devgn. Unfortunately, Maidaan despite being an Eid release, is very low on hype. As per the latest box office update flowing in, the movie has added only 41 lakhs gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking collections on day 1.

This is barely a growth of 39% compared to 31.77 lakhs accumulated till Tuesday. With less than 24 hours go, Ajay Devgn starrer currently is in an alarming situation and badly needs to see a jump!

Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Booking

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be facing a box office clash with Maidaan. The action thriller has added 1.20 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to the kitty via advance booking sales on day 1. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer is clearly leading the race. It is now to be seen whether the situation will change after early reviews and word of mouth.

More about Maidaan

The biographical sports drama film written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, and Madhur Mittal, among others.

Maidaan has been produced by Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta, Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

Yesterday, a special screening was held in Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra attended, among others.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

