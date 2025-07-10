Hollywood filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is all set for the theatrical release of his much-awaited Superman reboot, starring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero. Slated to hit cinemas on July 11, 2025, the film marks the beginning of a newly reimagined DC Universe.

But before taking the reins of DC’s cinematic future, James Gunn made a name for himself with genre-blending films like Slither, Super, and the wildly popular Guardians of the Galaxy series. Here’s a look at the movies directed by James Gunn, ranked by IMDb ratings.

8. Movie 43 (2013)

Director – James Gunn

– James Gunn IMDb Rating – 4.4/10

– 4.4/10 Streaming On (India) – Not Streaming

– Not Streaming Streaming On (US) – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The anthology comedy features a series of interconnected short films helmed by twelve different directors, including James Gunn. In Movie 43, Gunn directed the segment titled Beezel, which features Amy (Elizabeth Banks) and Anson (Josh Duhamel) and involves a vulgar, animated cat named Beezel. A woman discovers her boyfriend’s animated cat is creepily obsessed with him. As jealousy turns violent, she’s forced into a bizarre showdown with the twisted pet.

7. Slither (2006)

Director – James Gunn

– James Gunn IMDb Rating – 6.5/10

– 6.5/10 Streaming On (India) – Not Streaming

– Not Streaming Streaming On (US) – Amazon Prime Video (Rent), Apple TV (Rent)

Plot: The sci-fi horror film follows the story of the residents of a small town in South Carolina who begin transforming into horrifying monsters after a parasitic alien creature crash-lands on Earth. Now, it’s up to a group of survivors to stop the infection before it’s too late.

6. Super (2010)

Director – James Gunn

– James Gunn IMDb Rating – 6.7/10

– 6.7/10 Streaming On (India) – Not Streaming

– Not Streaming Streaming On (US) – Amazon Prime Video (Rent), Apple TV (Rent)

Plot: The film follows an ordinary man (Rainn Wilson), who transforms himself into Crimson Bolt, a superhero with no real superpowers. Armed with determination and a wrench, he sets out to fight crime and rescue his wife from a dangerous criminal. It also features Elliot Page, Liv Tyler, Kevin Bacon, and Nathan Fillion.

5. The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special (2022)

Director – James Gunn

– James Gunn IMDb Rating – 6.9/10

– 6.9/10 Streaming On (India) – Jio Hotstar

– Jio Hotstar Streaming On (US) – Amazon Prime Video (Rent), Apple TV (Rent)

Plot: This television special revolves around how the Guardians of the Galaxy celebrate Christmas and try to find a gift for their leader, Peter Quill.

4. The Suicide Squad (2021)

Director – James Gunn

– James Gunn IMDb Rating – 7.2/10

– 7.2/10 Streaming On (India) – Amazon Prime Video & Netflix

– Amazon Prime Video & Netflix Streaming On (US) – HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: A group of imprisoned supervillains, including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), and Peacemaker (John Cena), are sent on a deadly mission in exchange for reduced sentences. Tasked with destroying a top-secret lab on a remote island, the team soon realizes that their mission is far more dangerous than expected.

3. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Director – James Gunn

– James Gunn IMDb Rating – 7.6/10

– 7.6/10 Streaming On (India) – Jio Hotstar

– Jio Hotstar Streaming On (US) – Disney+, Amazon Prime Video (Rent), Apple TV (Rent)

Plot: The film chronicles the journey of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) as he reunites with his long-lost father, Ego (Kurt Russell), a powerful celestial being with a dark secret. The Guardians must stay united to face a threat that could destroy the galaxy.

2. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Director – James Gunn

– James Gunn IMDb Rating – 7.9/10

– 7.9/10 Streaming On (India) – Jio Hotstar

– Jio Hotstar Streaming On (US) – Disney+, Amazon Prime Video (Rent), Apple TV (Rent)

Plot: Still coming to terms with the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill and his team of misfit superheroes undertake their final mission together. They must confront the powerful High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), a ruthless alien scientist, and save one of their own.

1. Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014)

Director – James Gunn

– James Gunn IMDb Rating – 8/10

– 8/10 Streaming On (India) – Jio Hotstar

– Jio Hotstar Streaming On (US) – Disney+, Amazon Prime Video (Rent), Apple TV (Rent)

Plot: After stealing an orb from a powerful villain, Peter Quill joins forces with Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) to save the universe.

