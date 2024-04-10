After being in the news for so long, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is finally hitting theatres tomorrow. More than anyone else, this biggie is very crucial for Akshay Kumar, as he badly needs a big success in the kitty to revamp his lost glory in the post-pandemic era. As far as day 1 collection is concerned, the good thing is that the film is in comfortable position to enter the list of the actor’s top 10 highest openers at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

The film marks the first collaboration between Akshay Kumar and director Ali Abbas Zafar. Considering the track record of Ali in the past, expectations are really high from BMCM. Also, it is said to be one of the most expensive action films from Bollywood, with a budget of much above 250 crores. So, it goes without saying that the film needs to display a rocking performance at the Indian box office right from the opening day.

Talking about the advance booking trend, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is turning out to be a shocker. In the morning report, the film had crossed the 1 crore mark but that’s clearly not enough considering the scale of the film. It’s a mass-friendly film, so a big opening is a must. While we’ll need to wait to see how the opening day performance turns out to be, it’s for sure that the biggie will be entering the list of Akshay Kumar‘s top 10 openers.

Take a look at the top 10 Akshay Kumar openers at the Indian box office:

Mission Mangal – 29.16 crores

Sooryavanshi – 26.29 crores

Gold – 25.25 crores

Kesari – 21.06 crores

2.0 (Hindi) – 20.25 crores

Singh Is Bliing – 20.67 crores

Housefull 4 – 19.08 crores

Good Newwz – 17.56 crores

Ram Setu – 15.25 crores

Housefull 3 – 15.21 crores

As of now, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is aiming for the 10th or 9th spot on the list, all thanks to Eid. For anything above that, the content needs to do the talking as the advance booking won’t be providing any initial boost.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

