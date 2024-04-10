Ajay Devgn, after the super success of Shaitaan, is geared up for his next big release in the form of Maidaan. Arriving on the auspicious occasion of Eid, the film is definitely in a beneficial position for marking the Indian box office journey on a good note. While the double digit opening seems locked, a slight or even a decent push would make the biggie a part of Ajay’s top 10 openers. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Amit Sharma, the film boasts a high production value, and the presence of Ajay Devgn ensures the biggie comes with a heavy price tag, so a solid start is a must. However, the genre of sports drama is a bit dicey, and the reception among the audience needs to be really good.

As far as advance booking is concerned, Maidaan isn’t enjoying big numbers. Shockingly, the film will be closing its opening day pre-sales by staying much lower than Shaitaan. So, it’s pretty much clear that the sports drama won’t be a front-loaded affair, and it entirely depends on word-of-mouth. Still, it might enter the list of Ajay Devgn’s top 10 openers, as the task isn’t that difficult.

Take a look at the top 10 Ajay Devgn openers at the Indian box office:

Golmaal Again – 30.14 crores

Singham Returns – 32 crores

Total Dhamaal – 16.50 crores

Drishyam 2 – 15.38 crores

Shaitaan – 15.21 crores

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – 15.10 crores

Bol Bachchan – 12.10 crores

Himmatwala – 12.10 crores

Baadshaho – 12.03 crores

Satyagraha – 11.21 crores

There’s a strong chance of Maidaan crossing Bol Bachchan and grabbing the 7th position on the list. Crossing Tanhaji seems a bit difficult task.

