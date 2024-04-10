Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s crime-comedy Tillu Square continues its impressive run at the box office, defying expectations for a non-star cast film. After a strong first week with collections of 49.25 crore, the movie has shown no signs of slowing down in its second. Read further to know Tillu Square’s 12-day collections.

The film entered its second week with a solid 2.1 crore on the second Friday (Day 8). This positive trend continued throughout the weekend, with collections rising to 3.25 crore on the second Saturday (Day 9) and 3.5 crore on the second Sunday (Day 10). Even on weekdays, Tillu Square maintained a steady performance, earning 1.4 crore on the second Monday (Day 11) and a good jump of 3.80 crore on the second Tuesday (Day 12). The film got a boost due to the Ugadi holiday on April 9.

This strong performance has pushed the film’s net domestic total to an even more impressive 64 crore. With gross collections reaching 75.52 crore, Tillu Square is proving to be a highly profitable venture. Overseas collections add another 28 crore to the film’s coffers, solidifying its success. The global box office total now sits at a staggering 103.52 crore.

Directed by Malik Ram and produced by Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas, Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The film’s ability to captivate audiences without relying on established A-listers is a testament to the compelling story, strong performances, and exceptional direction.

With its second week exceeding expectations, Tillu Square is well on its way to becoming a box-office success. It’s a story that proves audiences are eager for entertaining content and talented actors, regardless of star power, making Tillu Square’s performance a win not just for the film itself but for the future of Telugu cinema.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

