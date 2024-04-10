Mollywood has been enjoying a phenomenal run in 2024, and out of all the successful films, Premalu is the first blockbuster of the year. After a slow start, the film surprised everyone with its longevity in theatres and eventually, it comfortably crossed 100 crores gross at the worldwide box office and took the overall collection much ahead of the milestone. Keep reading to know more!

Display of strong theatrical legs

Directed by Girish A. D., the romantic comedy was released on 9th February. In India, the film took a slow start by earning just below the 1 crore mark. However, with the extraordinary word-of-mouth coming into play, the collection witnessed a big spike right on the second day, and then, the momentum continued for a long time.

While the original Malayalam version turned out to be a huge success, Premalu also got good support from the Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions, leading to inflating the overall collection. As of now, it has completed a theatrical run of 61 days, thus emerging as one of the longest-running Malayalam releases in recent times.

Premalu at the worldwide box office

After 61 days, Premalu stands at 76 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross Indian collection equals to 89.68 crores. In the overseas market, the film did a business of 43 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, collection at the worldwide box office stands at 132.68 crores gross.

From here, Premalu won’t be covering too much distance and the run will wrap up below 135 crores gross or slightly above it. It’ll end its journey as the 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

