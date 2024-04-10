Manjummel Boys still has some fuel left in its tank and it is managing to push its collection tally at the worldwide box office. All thanks to the release of the Telugu dubbed version, the film is keeping its scoreboard ticking. Now, as per the recent development, the Malayalam blockbuster has crossed 130 crores at the Indian box office and 225 crores gross globally. Keep reading to know more!

Enjoying a long theatrical run!

Directed by Chidambaram, the Mollywood survival drama was released on 22nd February. After the initial good start, the film continued to grow with each passing day. In fact, the collection during the second and third week came higher than the collection of the opening week. Displaying strong legs, the film has already completed a theatrical run of over one and a half months.

Manjummel Boys at the worldwide box office

As per the last update that came, Manjummel Boys amassed 131 crores net at the Indian box office in 46 days (till Sunday). Including taxes, the film has raked in an impressive total of 154.58 crores gross. It’s a historical blockbuster already in India and even in the overseas market, the collection has been colossal with current tally standing at 73 crores gross.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross collection, the total stands at 227.58 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Budget & returns

Manjummel Boys reportedly carries a controlled budget of 20 crores. Against this budget, the film has earned 131 crores net at the Indian box office. So, after removing the cost, the ROI (return on investment) stands at 111 crores, which equals returns of 555%. It’s simply historic, and it’ll be interesting to see how far the film goes.

