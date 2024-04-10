One might not have noticed, but Akshay Kumar owns the biggest franchise in Hindi Cinema. The Khiladi franchise has as many as 8 films. Interestingly, except for two, all of them have done exceedingly well, earning a hit tag for themselves. All of these 8 films are standalone films.

Akshay starred in the first Khiladi film in 1992, which was his first successful action film. In fact, the name Khiladi Kumar was coined for the actor since he never looked back after the first film’s success.

All the Khiladi films belong to the action genre, and Akshay Kumar was the first action superstar of the 90s. The only film in the Khiladi franchise that was not action-dominated was Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi, which belonged to the comedy genre.

As Akshay Kumar gears up for the biggest action film in India, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, here’s a revisit of the biggest action franchise, in fact, the biggest franchise of Hindi Cinema with as many as 8 films.

While we tried to decode the budget, economics, collections, and profits of each film of the Khiladi franchise, here is a streaming guide on where to watch them so that you might binge these action marvels this weekend while running a binge marathon!

Have a look at these films, ranked as per their box office collection, ranked from the lowest box office collection to the highest. While 6 of these films were released in the 90s, the seventh film of the franchise was released in 2000, followed by the eighth film in 2012.

8. Khiladi (1992)

Box Office Collection: 4 Crore

Budget: 2 Crore

Profit: 100%

Box Office Verdict: Hit

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Director: Abbas–Mustan

Starcast: Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Sabeeha

Where To Watch: Prime Video

What Is It About:

Two friends wage bets for money and fun. There comes a time when they race to win the biggest bet, for they know that their lives depend on it.

7. Khiladi 420 (2000)

Box Office Collection: 5.70 Crore

Budget: 8 Crore

Box Office Verdict: Flop

IMDb Rating: 5.2

Director: Neeraj Vora

Starcast: Akshay Kumar, Mahima Chaudhary, Antara Mali

Where To Watch: Zee 5

What Is It About:

Dev, a conman, gets killed by his wife, Ritu, after she learns that the former is a debt-ridden thug who married her only to repay his debts. Her life turns upside down when she meets Anand, Dev’s identical twin brother.

6. Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)

Box Office Collection: 6.50 Crore

Budget: 3.2 Crore

Profit: 103%

Box Office Verdict: Super Hit

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Director: Sameer Malkan

Starcast: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Raageshwari

Where To Watch: Prime Video

What Is It About:

A Bombay police officer seeks revenge when his brother is killed by a powerful underworld figure. Things get complicated when a matinee movie idol begins to shadow the policeman so he can research a movie role.

5. International Khiladi (1999)

Box Office Collection: 8.88 Crore

Budget: 7.5 Crore

Profit: 17.33%

Box Office Verdict: Hit

IMDb Rating: 4.8

Director: Umesh Mehra

Starcast: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Rajat Bedi

Where To Watch: YouTube

What Is It About:

A crime boss is accused by a reporter of murdering her brother and raping her. He investigates the frame-up.

4. Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995)

Box Office Collection: 9.5 Crore

Budget: 4 Crore

Profit: 137.50%

Box Office Verdict: Super Hit

IMDb Rating: 5.9

Director: Umesh Mehra

Starcast: Akshay Kumar, Mamta Kulkarni, Mohnish Behl, Gulshan Grover and Sadashiv Amrapurkar

Where To Watch: Zee 5

What Is It About:

Akshay Kumar plays a double role in the film, which is a story about a police officer who impersonates his murdered twin brother in order to bring his killers to justice.

3. Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi (1997)

Box Office Collection: 9.37 Crore

Budget: 5 Crore

Profit: 87.40%

Box Office Verdict: Hit

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Director: David Dhawan

Starcast: Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla

Where To Watch: YouTube, Google Play

What Is It About:

A slacker (Akshay Kumar) impresses a wealthy man to marry his daughter (Juhi Chawla). A remake of the Telugu film (1992) Aa Okkati Adakku, which itself was remade from the Tamil film Paaru Paaru Pattanam Paaru, was the first comedy genre film of the franchise.

2. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996)

Box Office Collection: 15 Crore

Budget: 6.5 Crore

Profit: 130.77.50%

Box Office Verdict: Super Hit

IMDb Rating: 6

Director: Umesh Mehra

Starcast: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Rekha

Where To Watch:

What Is It About:

A man (Akshay Kumar) searches for his missing brother (Inder Kumar), who is also wanted by the police. The film is about a deadly game of survival in the ruthless world of crime and sleaze.

1. Khiladi 786 (2012)

Box Office Collection: 70 crore

Budget: 35 crore

Profit: 100%

Box Office Verdict: Plus

IMDb Rating: 4.3

Director: Ashish R. Mohan

Starcast: Akshay Kumar, Asin Thottumkal, Mithun Chakraborty

Where To Watch: Zee 5

What Is It About:

A father who runs a marriage bureau believes that his son is a failure in life. In order to prove him wrong, his son takes on the task of finding a match for a gangster’s sister.

Enjoy the binge session of the Khiladi franchise before you watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on-screen.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

