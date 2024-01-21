Maidaan VS Bade Miyan Chote Miyan On Eid: As Ajay Devgn Gears Up To Lock Horns With Akshay Kumar At The Box Office

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, which has been awaiting a release date for a long has finally locked its release date, and surprisingly, it is a major decision to lock horns with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid! Helmed by Amit Sharma, the biographical sports drama will be released on Eid 2024.

Interestingly, this will be Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff’s second Eid clash after they locked horns with Runway and Heropanti 2 on Eid 2022. Both films tanked disastrously at the box office.

Apart from Tiger Shroff, this will be Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar’s 9th major clash at the box office in their entire careers. While they have shared the screen together multiple times, starting with the blockbuster Suhaag in 1994, they have locked horns multiple times as well.

Here is a detailed scorecard of every single clash that involved Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn locking horns at the box office. Check out the verdicts of these clashes.

Dhadkan VS Deewane (2000)

Release Date: 11 August 2000

11 August 2000 Winner: Dhadkan

Dhadkan Score: Akshay Kumar – 1, Ajay Devgn – 0

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty’s romantic drama locked horns with Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar’s romantic action-drama. The former was an average performer at the box office and collected 14.02 crore; latter was a disaster with a 6.95 crore collection at the box office.

Khiladi 420 VS Raju Chacha (2000)

Release Date: 29 December 2000

29 December 2000 Winner: Raju Chacha

Raju Chacha Score: Akshay Kumar – 1, Ajay Devgn – 1

The same year, Akshay Kumar and Mahima Chaudhary’s action thriller clashed with Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s action comedy. While Raju Chacha was a disaster that collected 10.6 crore at the box office, Khiladi 420 was a bigger disaster that collected 5.75 crore/

Angaaray Vs Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998)

Release Date: 24 July 1998

24 July 1998 Winner: Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha Score: Akshay Kumar – 1, Ajay Devgn – 2

Akshay Kumar, Pooja Bhatt, and Sonali Bendre’s action drama directed by Mahesh Bhatt was a disaster beyond repair that collected 2.8 crore at the box office. It clashed with Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s iconic romantic drama that collected 21.5 crore and was the second highest-grossing film of that year after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai!

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo Vs Raincoat (2004)

Release Date: 24 December, 2004

24 December, 2004 Winner: Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo Score: Akshay Kumar – 2, Ajay Devgn – 2

The Indian war film helmed by Anil Sharma starred Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Bobby Deol in the lead. The disaster film collected 11.5 crore at the box office and clashed with another disaster at the box office – Raincoat, starring Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai, which collected 2.54 crore.

Blue Vs All The Best

Release Date: 16 October, 2009

16 October, 2009 Winner: All The Best

All The Best Score: Akshay Kumar – 2, Ajay Devgn – 3

Akshay Kumar’s multistarrer, whose only claim to fame was Kylie Minogue singing Chiggy Wiggy, tanked at the box office despite collecting 38.5 crore. On the other hand helmed by Rohit Shetty, the multistarrer comedy film starring Ajay Devgn and others collected 41.4 crore and was average in terms of number.

Action Replay Vs Golmaal 3

Release Date: 4 November, 2010

4 November, 2010 Winner: Golmaal 3

Golmaal 3 Score: Akshay Kumar – 2, Ajay Devgn – 4

Akshay Kumar’s rom-com starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was an experiment that went wrong. The period film that involved time travel was released on Diwali and was a disaster that collected 28.12 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal 3, helmed by Rohit Shetty, was the second highest-grosser of the year, collecting 106.30 crores at the box office.

Tees Maar Khan Vs Toonpur Ka Superhero (2010)

Release Date: 24 December, 2010

24 December, 2010 Winner: Tees Maar Khan

Tees Maar Khan Score: Akshay Kumar – 3, Ajay Devgn – 4

A month later, Tees Maar Khan, helmed by Farah Khan, was a heist comedy film starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif that collected 60.87 crore at the box office and was a semi-hit, whereas Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s was an experimental live-action animated comedy film that tanked at the box office with a disastrous collection of 3.5 crore.

Ram Setu Vs Thank God

Release Date: 25 October, 2022

25 October, 2022 Winner: Ram Setu

Ram Setu Score: Akshay Kumar – 4, Ajay Devgn – 4

Lastly, in 2022, Akshay Kumar’s action-adventure film, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, collected 64 crore at the box office and released on Diwali, clashing with Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra’s comedy film Thank God that collected 30.75 crore at the box office.

The two superstars are ready to lock horns yet again with Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and it would be very interesting to see who wins the 9th clash between them.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

