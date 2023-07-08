Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a film that revolutionised the perspective of a cinema lover. The film hit the right chords when it was released in 1998 and was the highest-grossing film of that year. Everything in the film was spotless. Right from Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji as the lead cast to Salman Khan supporting the film. A brilliant music album, colors, romance, college, heartbreaks, friendships, drama, you name the emotion and the film had it!

However, over the years, along with the director Karan Johar, even fans have realised that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai ruined their childhood into believing usual and fairy-tale love stories and an illogical concept like, “Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar marte hain aur Pyaar…wo bhi ek hi baar hota hai.” Highlighting this dialogue as the hook of the film, Karan Johar made a legit film on second love! That’s how duped everyone was!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, an influencer has reimagined Kuch Kuch Hota Hai after all these years and decoded that the film was actually a murder mystery which was never solved! Doesn’t ring a bell? Well, hold on to your thoughts, folks, ‘coz this man here will give you the best plot twist ever! Better than Abbas Mastan films and better than what Karan Johar served as a platter. Scroll down to read this interesting story in an alternate Universe which makes much more sense to whatever was happening in the film.

Influencer Karan Mirchandani, who describes himself as a chronic Bollywood Thinker, decided to re-evaluate K2H2. His caption gave a hint of what is about to happen as it said, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai did it before Knives Out!” He started his take on the film and said, “My favourite murder mystery is actually Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It is a great murder mystery film because it is packaged as a high school romance and it ends up being unsolved. There is a girl who gets eight letters from her mother, who’s mysteriously died, and mysteriously written these eight letters convincing her daughter that her husband needs to get together with his high school lover. That’s so bizarre right? Why would a mother write her daughter that?”

Karan further gives an explanation to his thought and continues, “Because Rahul and Anjali, when they were in high school, they came across Tina who came from a lot of money and Rahul and Anjali Didn’t. So they realised if they want to set their future up that Rahul can marry Tina, Tina could mysteriously die a few years later, and then all the money would come to Rahul. And then Anjali can marry Rahul.”

What happens next? The influencer has a perfect plot twist to this plot twist as well! He continues to narrate his tale, “But the only snag is that Rahul and Tina had a kid. So how do they make sure that the kid is on board of this plan as well without really knowing what happened. If the kid thinks it was her idea this whole time. If kid thinks that the Mom delegated this task to her to get Rahul and Anjali to be together, then the kid’s out of the way. She believes she loves this new mom now. She has replaced the mom in her head and even though Tina’s Ghost shows up in the end to try to stop Anjali from doing this, she is now fully convinced that she did it for love! So now they get the money and the daughter’s on board.”

Netizens could not agree any more to this version of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai written by Karan Mirchandani and not Karan Johar! A user wrote, “It’s a brilliant plan. It’s the only murder mystery where the killers never get caught.” Another user said, “I will now remember this movie as a murder mystery.”

Some more users tried to connect dots to Salman Khan’s character Aman as well. A comment read, “Aman is also a thug. She convinced Rahul’s daughter to marry him in future so that whatever Rahul and Anjali are getting from Tina’s property would be his in future. But little Anjali became clever as time passed and then she married someone else. That’s why Salman is still a bachelor.”

However one pointed out how the idea comes from Joey and Phoebe’s conversation from the world famous series Friends. The user wrote, “They copied this plan from Phoebe of friends.” The conversation turns hilarious when Parzaan Dastur, the boy who said ‘Tussi Na Jaao’ in the film, dropped a comment and got involved in the plot twist. He wrote, “Oh shit! They threatened me and made me lose my voice! Can’t believe I was tricked into becoming an accomplice!”

Other comments were also hilarious. A user was convinced, “Anurag Kashyap directing KKHH.” Another pointed out, “Finally, a better explanation of that stupid movie.” Singer Benny Dayal wrote, “This is basically Archies … just that Veronica dies, and Archie is now a father who’s gonna eventually end up with Betty.” Another user joked, “After two days of constant crime patrol.” While a comment read, “Half of this plot became the basis for Humraaz.”

We have saved the best for the last. A user wrote, “WTF wow. pretty sure karan Johar will steal this idea and make a Netflix series out of this.” While another trolled the film and wrote, “Solman bhai ka isme bhi kat gaya you mean?”

You can watch the video here and read the entire thread.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Mirchandani (@karan_mir)

What do you feel about this plot twist? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more such interesting twists and turns, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Called Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Devdas’ A Film About A ‘Loser’ After SLB Chose SRK Over Him & Said Lead Actors Got Roles As They Were ‘Going Through A Lot Of Trouble’ In Their Lives

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News