The entire universe knows by now that Karan Johar likes to have Shah Rukh Khan in all his directorial projects. SRK had an extended cameo in KJo’s last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

But SRK is not any part of Karan’s forthcoming Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Not even a passing glimpse of him, sorry!

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Karan Johar just didn’t want SRK to make an appearance for appearance’s sake. It had to have some relevance to the plot. But this time, he just didn’t fit in anywhere in the story,” informs a source close to the director.

The only alternative was to let Shah Rukh Khan hop into one of the songs.

“Even that option didn’t seem right. Karan didn’t feel like forcing SRK into the plot. During his career so far SRK has done approximately 30-35 guest appearances for friends. Karan never wants to misuse his closeness to Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri,” says the source close to Karan.

In fact Shah Rukh Khan offered his services. The source added, “He reminded Karan that he is Karan’s lucky mascot. But Karan reminded SRK that he did not want Shah to pop in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and vanish quickly. SRK’s fans would have protested.”

Must Read: Kajol Makes A Shocking Remark When Asked About Nysa Devgan’s Conduct With Paparazzi: “Mera Chappal Bahut Pehle Nikal Chuka Hota”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News