Superstar Akshay Kumar is known for his versatile performances and action-packed roles. He has established himself as one of the most popular and bankable stars in Bollywood. While has played a variety of roles, the superstar is set to play Chhtrapathi Shivaji Maharaj in a Marathi film.

The Marathi film, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, created a lot of buzz recently. It was launched on a big scale, and the event was graced by biggies like Salman Khan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Khiladi Kumar and the director.

As reported by ETimes, Mahesh Manjrekar opens up on casting Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in “Why wouldn’t anybody play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. For an actor to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, it is right at the top of the priority list. I myself played the role in one of my Marathi films, but this time, we wanted someone who looked a little younger version of Maharaj.”

“Also, among the few heroes we have, we wanted someone who looked like Shivaji Maharaj. Interestingly, Akshay has a nose the way Shivaji Maharaj had. We don’t have the photograph, but whatever sketches we have, they are very similar. So Akshay Kumar suited the parameters well. And Akshay was damn excited to play Shivaji Maharaj, as he says Maharashtra is his janmabhoomi and karmabhoomi. And he also speaks very good Marathi, so that was a plus point for us.”

‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat’ is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2023. It will be released in four languages Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar shared two new posters of his upcoming film, OMG 2. The film is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal starrer Oh My God, which was released in 2012 and proved to be a massive hit among the audience. OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.

