Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is surely going through a rough patch in his career as the actor has delivered back-to-back disasters at the box office. After the theatrical failure of Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj & Ram Setu, his last release Selfiee too crashed at the box office. Amid his box office failures, a new report about his upcoming film oh My God 2 is doing the rounds. It is being claimed that the makers of the film might opt for an OTT release. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Akki is known for bouncing back; the actor knows how to pull the audience to the theatres. In over 30 years of his career, the actor has delivered many blockbusters. However, currently, his stars are not favouring him, and he is having a rocky -ride at the box office.

As per a report by LetsCinema, makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God 2 are opting for a direct-to-digital release. The producers of the upcoming sequel are opting to release it either on Voot or Jio. However, there is no official confirmation of the same.

For the unversed, helmed by Amit Rai and bankrolled by Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl, & Ashwin Varde, the film will star Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Arun Govil & Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. OMG 2 is a sequel to OMG: Oh My God released in the year 2012 and went on to become a blockbuster.

As soon as the news surfaced on the internet, many found that the film could do well at box office and it should be released in theatres only.

What do you think about Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2? Let us know in the comments section below!

