Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee has turned out to be a huge disaster at the Indian box office. Yes, being a remake, there was always doubt around the film’s sustainability at ticket windows; however, the actual reality is quite harsh and brutal as this biggie has faced an outright rejection. Now, let’s take a look at how much it has earned till now!

Helmed by Raj Mehta, who is known for Good Newwz and Jugjugg Jeeyo, the film is an official remake of the Malayalam film, Driving Licence starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Upon its release, the comedy-drama opened to mostly favourable reviews and even the word-of-mouth was decent as compared to Akshay’s previous films. However, the audience didn’t give a chance to the film.

Released on 24th February, Selfiee has completed a run of 18 days in theatres. Through all these days, the film has made just 16.50 crores at the Indian box office. It is running with just a handful of shows, which too will see a closure after this week. So, the Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer will be wrapping up its run below the mark of 17 crores and that’s a huge shocker!

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who had a string of flops with his recent film ‘Selfiee’ being another addition, said that the films not working at the box office are solely his fault and one must not blame the audience for not liking a particular film.

As per media reports, he said: “This is not happening to me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. The thing is that it happens due to your own fault, film ka na chalna (a film not working). The audience has changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audience requires you to see something else.” (via IANS)

