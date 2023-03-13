It was a decent weekend for Pathaan as 1.73 crores more came in. During last couple of weekends, the film had managed to go past the 5.50 crores mark consistently. Even during these weeks a new film had released [Shehzada, Selfiee]. However, during this week the competition has been much stronger in the form of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and that has applied brakes on the ‘almost’ free run that the film had been enjoying for six weeks.

The film now stands at 539.74 crores and the dip in numbers seen during the weekend gone by pulls 550 crores lifetime out of the equation. Since Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been doing well, the impact would be felt during the weekdays as well. Moreover, the coming week will further see the release of three more films, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (which has Rani Mukherjee in the lead, and hence would be competing with her home production Pathaan), Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato and south biggie Kabzaa which is seeing a pan-India arrival.

Nonetheless, all of this is academic as the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer has broken all possible records in Bollywood already and is just adding on bonus moolah. It will now just about touch or may be fall a bit short of the 545 crores but would continue to throw a challenge to all the other Bollywood event films that release from here on.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

