Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has done well over its opening extended weekend at the box office. In India, the film has crossed the 70 crore mark in 5 days flat and in overseas too, the response has been decent so far. In the latest worldwide update, the rom-com has hit the 100 crore mark and below is all you need to know!

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, TJMM opened to highly positive reviews from most critics. The audience feedback, however, has been mixed. As a result, all eyes were set on the film’s performance over the next few days even after a good start of over 15 crores. TJMM did go down but made a strong comeback on Saturday and Sunday.

Now, as per the latest update, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has hit the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. In India alone, the film has earned 82.88 crores gross (70.24 crores nett). In overseas, it made 18 crores gross approx till Sunday. If we combine these numbers, the worldwide collection stands at 100.88 crores gross. So, it’s a century in 5 days flat!

This is a much-needed relief for Bollywood as no film after Pathaan has minted moolah at the box office. Kartik Aaryan‘s Shehzada and Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee were complete washouts. Let’s see how far TJMM goes in its theatrical run.

Released on 8th March, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in key roles.

