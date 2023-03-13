Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has yet another good day, what with Sunday turning out to be the best day for the film. It’s always a good sign for the film when Sunday turns out to be the best day even after the opening day is quite good and here the film has gone from 15.73 crores on the first day to now 17.08 crores on the fifth, which is quite healthy. It’s not as if the film had opened to a below par score and then went to something decent down the line; here the start has been quite good the consolidation even better.

It has been five day of overall decent to good run for TJMM and that has resulted in 70.24 crores been accumulated already. Though there was a dip in numbers on Thursday and Friday, it has been compensated well on Saturday and Sunday, which has resulted in an even game overall.

What Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar certainly needs to do from here on is stay very stable right through the weekdays. Ideally, Monday collections should stay around the 7 crores mark and at the bare minimum be close to 6 crores. That would ensure that the 100 crores mark is crossed by the time the extended first week is through. Once that happens, the film will stay in hunt to be have a lifetime of around 125-130 crores, which would be dexent. However, if Monday gets into that 5-6 crores zone then it would be wait and watch scenario in terms of the lifetime expectations.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

