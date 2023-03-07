After tasting success with Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to return to the silver screen with Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. Co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, the film is slated for a big release, tomorrow, i.e., March 8, on the occasion of Holi. While the actor is doing extensive promotions, he recently spoke at length about #BoycottBollywood and the industry’s comparison to South Film Industry.

The actor believes that everyone doesn’t start the anti-Bollywood narrative, it’s a section of people who started it post the Covid-19 pandemic which hasn’t stopped yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During his recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he’s been asked about #BoycottBollywood in multiple interviews. While he wants to say many things, it gets misconstrued whenever he gives his opinion. He went on to react to the Hindi Vs South debate and said that they are very proud of South films.

Ranbir Kapoor said, “Hindi cinema is very proud of films like KGF, RRR and Baahubali. We all are inspired by these films and we also want to do films that reach such a large audience, but I think a lot of it is media to blame. There were certain media members during that period who were going with this propaganda of ‘boycott Bollywood… Bollywood ye hai, wo hai… drugs and all of that to kind of shame Bollywood,'”

Ranbir Kapoor further elaborated, “I’ll just say that our job is to entertain you but ‘aapko film nahi dekhni aap mat dekho na… why are you starting a narrative of lies?’ It’s not just the actors but there are so many people who work in this industry toh aap unke paet pe kyu laat maar rahe ho (why are you destroying their livelihood?).”

“I found it really silly and stupid and now since I have been doing marketing, I’m asked this question repeatedly in press conferences so it’s like ‘aap mere paet pe laat maar rahe ho mere industry pe laat maar rahe ho toh what do I say?’ They read something on social media then ask me and when I give my opinion it gets misconstrued. It’s all silly and stupid,” he concluded.

Coming back, how many of you agree with Ranbir Kapoor? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Confesses Doing ‘Queen’ Only For Money, Thought It Would Never Release: “It Was An Explosion Of Everything That Was Kept Away From Me For 10 Long Years!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News