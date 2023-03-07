When it comes to breaking stereotypes and making bold moves, there is no one like Bollywood actress Vidya Balan. Be it taking up unconventional roles like a boss babe to even setting the internet on fire with her unapologetic statements, she knows how to steal the limelight. Guess what? One of her old pictures from Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar shoot has gone viral and it is breaking the internet.

Vidya who is known for her gorgeous saree collection and for her girl–next–door persona has taken the internet by storm as the ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani has shared an old picture of the actress, where she is definitely giving out the Silk Smitha vibe. Her picture proves she can pull off any look including the glam avatar like a true queen.

Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani took to his Instagram account and shared an old picture of Sherni actress Vidya Balan. In the picture, the actress has not only ditched her traditional avatars to don a glam avatar, but it seems she has also ditched all her clothes. In the bold sepia-toned picture, she can be seen covering her modesty with a newspaper, while she holds a cup. With her sunglasses and high heels on, Vidya is indeed raising the mercury level high with her hotness.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

As soon as the photographer shared the picture on his social media account, it went viral and has been receiving mixed reactions from the netizens. However, we are completely in love with Vidya Balan’s super hot picture that is making us sweat, and made us say ‘Uff.’ For the unversed, photographer Dabboo Ratnani is known for his annual photoshoot, and this year, he has featured many new faces, including Shehnaaz Gill.

Meanwhile, you let us know what are your thoughts on Vidya Balan’s photoshoot and just to clear the air, it is not her recent photoshoot. Let us know in the comments section below!

