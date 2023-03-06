Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. However, before her big Bollywood debut, she is already making headlines for recent pictures on Instagram.

Shanaya took to Instagram and shared uber-cool pics from her vacation and it will make you on a plane right now. The young actress took a trip to the island nation of Maldives giving us a sneak peek of the picturesque locations and her super stylish outfits.

In the first photo shared on Instagram, Shanaya Kapoor is seen enjoying a peaceful vacation in the tropical paradise. She can be seen posing in a pool overlooking the deep blue sea. She also uploaded a video, where she is seen emerging from the water wearing a blue bikini.

In another pic, Shanaya is flaunting her fit physique in an orange bikini. That’s not it, her post also includes pictures and videos of various locations like the restaurant, a scenic breakfast, a charming self-portrait and many more. Sharing her post, she captioned it, “Wholesome”.

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor🤍 (@shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor previously posted a video to her Instagram account detailing her day on the tropical island, which included activities like enjoying a cup of coffee, working out, cycling, relaxing, indulging in some delectable cuisine, scuba diving, swimming, taking a walk on the beach, and many others. The diva also wore some amazing clothing, including dresses, shorts, and bikinis. Watch the reel below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor🤍 (@shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya also shared another picture of her at the beach. She is seen striking a pose as she rests on a palm tree. The diva is seen donning a mustard yellow bralette top with pleats and lavender lace work on the top. She paired it with a high-rise skirt with frills at the bottom. She completed the look with a wavy hairdo, minimal makeup, a dainty chain, silver bangles, and hand accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor🤍 (@shanayakapoor02)

