Indian actress and model Urvashi Rautela may not have influential, performance-driven films to back her acting career, but there is no doubt that she is one hell of a gorgeous star. She has often been seen in glam avatars for her characters in films or performing special songs to bring some glitz to the otherwise dull drama. Now the pretty swan was once an average-looking girl, just like many of us. Scroll down and get your mind boggled to see how Urvashi has changed over the years!

The 29-year-old actress was born in Haridwar and has been a part of many beauty pageants. Urvashi made her acting debut in the Hindi film industry with Singh Saab the Great in 2013 and there’s no looking back ever since.

Urvashi Rautela has over 60 million followers on her Instagram, and the actress does not shy away from sharing moments from her life with her fans. When you become famous, people tend to get curious about your life, including your past. Especially, if you are this gorgeous, it intrigues you to find out how much synthetic help they have taken to look this pretty. As a result, you get the ‘Then & Now’ pictures very quickly.

Urvashi Rautela now has an alluring curvy figure, but she once was relatively lean and skinny, to be precise. Even her skin tone was also darker than what she is now. Her face holds the same amount of prettiness as ever.

Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by filmyfield (@filmyfield)

Take a look at the glamorous actress now:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Urvashi Rautela has undoubtedly come a long way! She has transformed herself from an average girl next door to a glam queen. She represented India on international platforms, including Miss Universe 2015. In 2022, Urvashi was crowned as Reina Hispanoamericana India. Her transformation will undoubtedly encourage many who aspire to achieve success in the modelling industry. So take note, girls, and be passionate about your dreams!

