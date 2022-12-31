Urvashi Rautela, who is Bollywood’s youngest superstar, is in a class by herself in terms of style. It goes without saying that Urvashi prefers outrageous and adventurous silhouettes, as evidenced by her latest outing. She is one of those actresses in the tinsel town who can ace any look with ease, and her latest appearance at the Mumbai airport just made heads turn.

Urvashi on Friday night got captured in the eyes of the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as she opted for an all-black latex bodycon dress that perfectly accentuated her curves. Urvashi made sure to up the glam with a calf-length black colored latex dress, which she styled with golden detailing. The high black slit on the dress added extra glamour to the look. with her tresses tied up in a sleek ponytail.

Urvashi Rautela never fails to disappoint the fashion police. She accessorized her look with golden loop earrings and similar bracelets, and to add extra spice to her entire look, Urvashi wore golden mules and carried a similar shade of handbag. Talking about the makeup, she went for a no makeup-makeup look. With nude eyes peach lips and little blush on her cheeks.

check out the stunning video of the actress now

Nevertheless, Urvashi Rautela never fails to make all her fans go gaga over her

