It’s not the only holiday season or New Year’s Eve that is keeping us excited. Finally, our dream couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are going to tie the knot soon, and we can’t keep calm! Well, even though there hasn’t been confirmed news yet, the whispers along the Tinseltown have been saying something else. We finally got a date and a place where Bollywood’s one of the most admired couples might take the saat pheras, and we are already imagining them in shaadi ka joda!

Ever since Shershaah released, we have been hooked to Sid and Kiara’s love life. Every now and then they would make it to the headlines for either their social media banter or their public appearances. They kind of admitted their relationship on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan and gave a green signal to all the rumours to turn out to be true.

Now, in an interview with ETimes, a close source to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani revealed that the couple will tie the knot on February 6, 2023. Spilling the beans, the insider said, “Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th.”

Just like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will also have a hightendsecurity at their wedding. The source revealed, “The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security.”

Well, the Jaisalmer Palace is everything royal, and we can’t wait to see them as husband and wife. We can literally already imagine how good they would look together. With all the regal decor and the heritageous location, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding will be sight to behold. Reports have also been rife that security persons and bodyguards will be dispatched to Jaisalmer on February 3.

What are your thoughts about Sid and Kiara’s wedding? Let us know!

