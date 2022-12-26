Wedding rumours of Bollywood’s one of most talked about lovebirds – Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani – have been hitting the web every now and then. While the couple is tight-lipped about the same, many interesting details from their hush-hush wedding make it to the top of the news almost every other day. Apart from making lovey-dovey appearances together, the couple is currently riding high on their successful careers.

The Shershaah actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Mission Majnu which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. While the speculations around their wedding continue to make headlines, he recently spilt some interesting beans on the same.

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna arrived for the song launch of their film Mission Majnu. Amongst many other questions, the STOY actor also asked about his wedding rumours. Well, we must say it was his reply that raised our eyebrows. At the event, when Sid was asked about his next mission in the real life, he first asked the reporter to wait and watch what will happen in next year. Well, fans have already put Kiara and Sid on ‘celebs who are likely to get married in 2023’ list.

Replying to a journalist Sidharth Malhotra said, “Dekhiye abhi sirf mission majnu hai, ab majnu ki zindagi mein aage kya hota hai woh aapko dekha hi padega agle saal. Aisa majnu kaisa jo izhaar karde, fir baad mein (naa ho). Seedha karenge yaar hum. (Well, as of now there’s only Mission Majnu. Now what happens in Majnu’s life that you’ll have to see in next year. If Majnu makes any commitment it won’t be right. We will do it directly.)

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

As per latest media rumours, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot in two cities Delhi and Mumbai and their families have zeroed down on The Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh as the wedding venue. The couple will reportedly invite Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani, and others in the wedding.

