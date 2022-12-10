Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have tried to keep their relationship under wraps for the longest time possible. It would be safe to say that the couple wanted to take the Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal route until Karan Johar made them confess the reality on his Koffee With Karan couch. Ever since, rumours of April 2023 wedding have been rife and below are the latest development we know!

As most know, Sidharth and Kiara fell in love on the sets of Shershaah. It also marked their first on-screen collaboration and turned into a huge success. But they met way before at the success party of Lust Stories and sparks were ignited back then.

A while ago, India Today confirmed the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and The Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh was said to be considered as one of the possible locations. Sources close to the development also claimed Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan are confirmed names on the guest list.

Now, a report by Times of India rubbishes these claims. One of the stars from the guest list spoke to the outlet and said, “I have no knowledge of this wedding. I have certainly received no wedding invitation. I am absolutely certain nobody has received an invitation. There is no wedding. It’s all part of somebody’s imagination.”

The report adds, “They are not getting married any time soon, unless it is a secret known only to the couple. If it is a secret, how do these entertainment portals know about it? Drawing up guest lists is easy. Everyone knows whom Kiara and Sid are close to. Karan Johar is a name that comes immediately to mind.”

Well, that surely will break the hearts of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fans!

