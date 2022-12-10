Pakistani actor, Fawad Khan, managed to charm the Indian audience within his short span of time here in the Indian film Industry, but the relationship between the two countries have had always been a rocky one; owing to that, his time in this industry came to an end. However, there was news that his upcoming film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, was supposed to release here, but that too has landed in trouble recently!

He was seen in movies like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; his serials also become very popular among the Indian audience especially, ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’. The Legend of Maula Jatt will have Mahira Khan starring opposite him, who also did a film here and that too with Shah Rukh Khan.

For the people who do not know, the film is about the rivalry between Noori Natt, played by Hamza Ali Abbas, a gang leader and Fawad’s Maula Jatt. Speaking of the trouble that Fawad Khan’s Maula Jatt got into, is that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar made a threatening post on his Twitter account that the film will not be allowed to release in India. Taking to his official account, he said, “There are plans to release Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Pakistani film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in India. It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb’s orders, we will not let this film release anywhere in India.”

Not only that, he further said, “Fawad Khan’s fans, traitors, may very well go to Pakistan and watch the film.” Bilal Lashari has directed the film, and he has also written the film making it more comprehensive for the global audience. As for Fawad, he was last seen in Marvel’s web series, Ms Marvel, where he played a small role of a freedom fighter.

