2022 has been a tough year for Bollywood, its actors and filmmakers. While we saw many films like RRR, Brahmastra, Drishyam 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and others leaving a mark at the box office with their theatrical releases, others, who were expected to do well at the ticket window, like Laal Singh Chaddha, Bhediya, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey, Shamshera, and others failed miserably and doomed at the box office. Now weighing on the same are filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar who opened up about films not working at the box office.

Kashyap was recently in news for his remark on The Kashmir Files when he compared it to RRR. In one of the interviews he had stated that TKF doesn’t deserve to go to the Oscars.

Now in a latest interview, Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap opened up about the ‘Anti-Bollywood’ claim and stated there’s no such thing. KJo went on to add that if such was the case then why would a film open at 35 crore, while referring to Brahmastra.

When Anurag Kashyap was asked about the opposing point of view from Bollywood being seen as the reason for the declining ticket sales, he said at Galatta Plus Roundtable, “This is not true at all, Bollywood is the most capitalist. There’s no left or right there.” Adding “Problem is most of these opportunists, the way they use, then it becomes propaganda. And the opposing view is also a counter propaganda.” When Rangan pointed out that the opposing point of view from Bollywood is being seen as the reason for the declining ticket sales, Anurag said, “This is not true at all, Bollywood is the most capitalist. There’s no left or right there.”

Backing Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar added, “A lot of it is just ridiculous and it is just theories and conspiracy theories that can keep happening and going on. People want to watch your film, they are going to watch it. No one is targeting Bollywood because if that was true, why would a film open to Rs 35 crore at all? Nobody is being like ‘anti-Bollywood, but not for this person’.”

“We make great films, they will do phenomenal, you don’t make a good film it’s not going to (work). We don’t have a forgiving audience anymore. We used to have. There was a time that riding on a superstar, we’ll watch a substandard film. Now, even a superstar has to deliver a super product,” added the Brahmastra producer.

