Self proclaimed film critic and film analyst, Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK is well known for picking up fights with celebrities and giving them unsolicited advices. After taking a dig at Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, now he has taken a dig at Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn.

Devgn is now basking in the glory of his blockbuster film Drishyam 2, which is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. The film is also a remake of the 2015 release. The film became a hit at a time when remakes of south films did not receive reception from the audience.

Following the crime thriller’s box office success, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for his next film Bholaa which is the official Hindi remake of the superhit Tamil film, Kaithi. KRK feels that the superstar’s move may not be in his favour as his upcoming film will be a box office disaster.

Kamaal Rashid Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Everybody knows that South remake films are not working for the last 3 years. But fortunately #Drishyam2 has become a hit. Now @ajaydevgn is doing one more remake #Bhola. If Bholaa will become a hit then Ajay is the biggest superstar in the Bollywood. But I say it will be a disaster.”

Take a look at his tweet below:

Meanwhile, teaser of Bholaa has been trending on social media since it’s release. The teaser, which runs for one minute and 27 seconds, shows Devgn as a prisoner, who is waiting to see his daughter. The teaser also shwows a massier version of the superstar.

The film also marks Ajay Devgn’s fourth film as a director after U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34. It stars Tabu, Amala Paul, Sanjay Mishra, Makarand Deshpande and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles.

