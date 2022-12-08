Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 21 (Early Trends): Ajay Devgn starrer crime thriller has been ruling the ticket windows for the past three weeks. The film is on the brink of crossing the Rs 200-crore mark after collecting Rs 100 crore within a week at the box office!

Abhishek Pathak’s crime thriller is giving a run for the money for all the new releases. Varun Dhawan‘s Bhediya, despite receiving rave reviews and critical reception from the audience, couldn’t bring more audiences to theatres. While Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero is struggling to stay at the box office.

Drishyam 2 has emerged as a winner in the box office race and has also ended the dry spell cast on the film business after consecutive box office failures. The film earned around 2-3 crores on Wednesday, if early trend reports are to go by, the film earned Rs 1.75-2.25 on Day 21.

Talking about the film, Drishyam is an emotional thriller helmed by National Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat. It is the Hindi remake of the blockbuster Malayalam flick of the same name. The film, which was released in 2014, deals with the story of a cable operator, Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay), whose life revolves around cinema and his family; wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and daughters Anju and Anu. Tabu plays the role of IG Meera Deshmukh in the film. In Drishyam, Ajay played Vijay Salgaonkar, who protects his family at all costs after his daughter accidentally kills a boy.

After disposing of the boy’s body, Vijay removes all traces of proof and then takes a family trip to Panaji. They visit an Ashram, watch a film, and eat at a restaurant, creating their alibis. Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, follows the story after that.

