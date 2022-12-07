Bhediya Box Office Day 13 (Early Trends): Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead had a decent start at the box office. The film was released on November 25th amidst high expectations, however, managed to collect 7. 48 crores on opening day.

The horror comedy received rave recieves and critical reception from the audience. The film was competing against Ajay Devgn’s film Drishyam 2 at the box office and has managed to cross the 50 crore mark roughly in 12 days. The film had a lot of potential to enter the 100-crore club.

As early trends coming in, Bhediya earned around 1-2 crores at the box office on Wednesday. Going by the collection, the film’s performance has been dropping rapidly since the weekend. It looks difficult for the film to enter the Rs 100 crore club anytime soon.

No only 8 days are remaining for Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer to mint money as much as it can at the ticket windows. Avatar: Way of Water is all set to hit the screens on December 12 and take the box office by storm.

Bhediya is a comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. This is Kriti’s second film with Varun after Dilwale (2015). Bhediya is actually the third installment in Vijan’s horror-comedy universe.

Set in Arunachal Pradesh, the storyline of Bhediya follows a young man named Bhaskar who gets bitten by a wolf in the forest. Eventually, he starts transforming into a werewolf too. The music of the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar while the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

