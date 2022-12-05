Bhediya has crossed the 50 crores mark. Of course a lot more was expected from the film and this one did have potential to enter the 100 Crore Club. However, what has happened has happened, and it’s about how much maximum distance can it cover in days to follow. The good part is that it’s still doing better than competition from the new release [An Action Hero] and though it is quite some distance away from Drishyam 2, there is an open week available after the current one, and that should help it gain some additional moolah.

Meanwhile, coming to Sunday, the film managed to collect 4.36 crores and that’s some more growth over 3.70 crores that it had collected on Saturday. Of course, then the growth was far bigger since Friday collections stood at 1.95 crores. However, to have similar day on day growth is not possible even for the best of the films and hence one has to accept the best that comes. The film could as well have stayed only in 3-4 crores range on Sunday and in that aspect it has at least gone ahead of that.

The Varun Dhawan led creature comedy has now crossed the 50 crores mark, what with its total standing at 52.07 crores. Around 6 crores more should come from here till Thursday which should push the total closer to the 60 crores mark. With no new competition after that till the release of Avatar: The Way of Water which releases on 16th December, this Amar Kaushik directed entertainer should go past 65 crores eventually.

