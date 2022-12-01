Avatar: The Way of Water director James Cameron doesn’t want people comparing his movie franchise with the likes of Star Wars and Marvel. We are just a few weeks away from the premiere of Avatar’s sequel. The much-awaited instalment comes after 13 years of the first release.

The 2009’s Original was a blockbuster hit and became the highest-grossing movie of all time. This is why a lot is expected from its sequel, and so far, it seems like moviegoers won’t be disappointed. Not just are the film’s box office projections good but the cast and crew won’t stop talking about how great the movie is.

While that’s all well and good, comparison of the franchise with Star Wars and Marvel has irked the Avatar: The Way of Water director. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, James Cameron talks about the doubts surrounding his film series and the cultural impact it has created.

“There’s skepticism in the marketplace around, ‘Oh, did it ever make any real cultural impact?'” James Cameron said. “‘Can anybody even remember the characters’ names?’ If people are less likely to remember Jake Sully than, say, Luke Skywalker, that’s partly because Avatar is only one movie into its mythology,” Avatar: The Way of Water director added.

“When you have extraordinary success, you come back within the next three years. That’s just how the industry works. You come back to the well, and you build that cultural impact over time. Marvel had maybe 26 movies to build out a universe, with the characters cross-pollinating. So it’s an irrelevant argument. We’ll see what happens after this film,” James continued.

While long-running franchises like Marvel and Star Wars have created their own fan base and have impacted the film industry gravely, we agree with James Cameron here. Comparing them doesn’t make sense as each franchise is different.

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released on 16th December. Are you excited?

