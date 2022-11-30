Netizens believe Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged after multiple sources claim so. Just recently, a report came in stating that things between the Spider-Man: No Way Home actors are getting serious. An insider alleged that the duo seems “serious and permanent” and is in a settling down mode.

They also said that Tom and Z are planning for a “future together.” For the unversed, the couple started dating in 2021. It was confirmed after a photo of the two kissing in a car went viral. Eventually, they made their relationship official through several social media posts, red-carpet appearances, and more.

Ever since the news about the two allegedly wanting to settle together hit the headlines, rumours are rife that Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged. Many other sources on Twitter have claimed the same. However, it is important to note that neither the Uncharted actor nor the Dune actress has confirmed this.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged! pic.twitter.com/21fja5puYz — Pop Hive (@thepophive) November 30, 2022

Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged! pic.twitter.com/XNJQH9AQeo — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) November 29, 2022

“Apparently Tom Holland and Zendaya got engaged???? I’m gonna cry,” one user said.

“Are Zendaya and Tom Holland actually engaged?? I don’t know where this rumor started, but I’m feeling many emotions right now. Someone, please confirm or deny!!” another wrote.

One more wrote, “I might be a lil late but I just seen a post say that tom Holland and zendaya might be engaged and I’m so happy you would think I personally knew them I love them so muchhhhh.”

However, not everyone is convinced.

“do zendaya and tom know they’re engaged?” one netizen said.

“I don’t think Tom Holland and Zendaya are actually engaged but she’s just speaking hypothetically about their wedding when they have one,” another wrote.

While these are just rumours, Tom Holland and Zendaya’s house hunting previously adds more fuel to it. So does the time when the actor confessed that he was happy in love and would like to commit to his family in the future.

