Tom Cruise fans rejoice as Top Gun Maverick will be re-released in theatres ahead of the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water. A sequel to the hit 1986 film, Maverick soared through the box office upon its release. It became the highest-grossing movie of 2022, with a lifetime collection of $1.486 billion.

Not only that, but it also made Cruise the highest-paid actor of this year. He was paid $100 million for it. The film was able to break several box office records during its time in the theatres, and now it is being re-released.

As per reports, Paramount is bringing Top Gun Maverick back to the big screens for two weeks (Dec 2 to Dec 15), just before the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water. Though the Tom Cruise starrer has already done a marvellous job at the box office, this move can help them get a bit more edge from the James Cameron directorial.

As we all know that 2009’s Avatar is the biggest movie of all time, and a lot is expected from the sequel as well. The box office projections of The Way of Water are high. While one cannot say for sure that it crosses its predecessor, the Zoe Saldana starrer could give competition to Top Gun Maverick.

While talking about the Tom Cruise starrer, fans have wondered if there will be a threequel. Previous reports suggested that it will take more than a decade to make Top Gun 3. The reason behind this is said to be Cruise’s busy schedule.

We all know that Tom Cruise never rests. He is filming some movie or the other and currently is busy with the production of Mission Impossible 7 & 8. No confirmation on a third instalment has been made yet either. Till then, fans can enjoy Top Gun Maverick.

