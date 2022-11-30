Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Tenoch Huerta, aka Namor, has been drawing comparisons to Jason Momoa’s Aquaman from DCEU, and he feels honoured. But when it comes to a fight between the two, even the actor knows who will win. The recent MCU flick is making a lot of noise.

Fans are loving the movie and flooding into the theatres to watch it. That is why the Ryan Coogler directorial has already made $678 million at the global box office. Besides being successful at the box office, Wakanda Forever has also received immense praise from fans and critics alike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tenoch Huerta’s Namor is one such character who the fans won’t stop talking about. He has been compared to Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, as both are underwater heroes. Now, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor has addressed these comparisons and revealed who he thinks would win in a fight between the two.

While speaking with Rolling Stone, Tenoch Huerta said “[I’m] honored to be compared with that guy. He’s (Jason Momoa) a wonderful actor, a fantastic human being. He’s a Hollywood movie star, and they are comparing me with him. It’s like, ‘Oh my, God, Mom! Mom! They are talking about me and Jason!’ It’s fantastic! I love it,” the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor said.

The Namor actor then talked about how different his character is from Aquaman. “But, yeah, talking about the characters, I think they are totally different. It’s like trying to compare Shazam and Superman, or, I don’t know, Thanos and another villain just because they are villains, you know? For me, it’s like, okay, they are two superheroes, they come from the water, and that’s it.”

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Tenoch Huerta simply said, “Yeah,” when asked if Namor could take Jason Momoa’s Aquaman in a fight.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Steven Spielberg Tests Covid Positive, Skips Gotham Awards

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News