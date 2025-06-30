National Award-winning filmmaker Omung Kumar’s new film, SILAA, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb, unveiled its official motion poster and title today. The poster offered the first glimpse into the hauntingly beautiful world of the movie and showcased the chemistry between Rane and Khateeb, who are a fresh onscreen pairing.

A Look Into The Motion Poster Of SILAA

The motion poster of SILAA highlights the crackling chemistry of the lead pair against an evocative visual tableau. It captures Rane and Khateeb in a profoundly intimate embrace while covered in wounds. The moment speaks volumes about the love, longing, and unspoken turmoil the characters might experience in the movie.

Their body language and expressions hint at a relationship carved by passion and tested by fate. Additionally, a soul-stirring vocal track, the musical centerpiece of the poster, sung by Brazilian Singer Alexia Evellyn, intensifies the mood further and sets the tone for an emotionally immersive experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane)

What To Expect From SILAA?

Director Omung Kumar, recognized for delivering powerful films like Mary Kom and Sarbjit, promises his next to be a high-stakes tale of love, loss, and redemption. Harshvardhan Rane plays a man on a path marked by emotional conflict and physical transformation. Known for his intense roles, Rane has already begun preparing for the film, practicing martial arts, stunt choreography, and in-depth character workshops.

Meanwhile, Sadia Khateeb, who impressed audiences with her nuanced performances in films like The Diplomat and Shikara, steps into an emotionally rich character space opposite Rane. The duo is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to this romantic saga. The movie also stars KaranVeer Mehra as an antagonist in a key role and young talent Ipsitaa in a supporting role.

When Is SILAA Going On Floors?

SILAA is set to go on the floors starting tomorrow, July 1, 2025. The movie is produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, Captain Rahul Bali, and co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

It is a Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment production and presented by Zee Studios in association with Innovations India. The film’s music, which will complement its emotional and action-packed narrative, is from the label SaReGaMa. Music will play a key role in amplifying the film’s screenplay.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Sarzameen Teaser Review Ft. Prithviraj & Kajol: Ibrahim Ali Khan Is Mission Kashmir-ing Hrithik Roshan Way & This Battle Seems Won!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News