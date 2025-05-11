The much-awaited sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam has now become the centre of a major controversy. Actor Harshvardhan Rane recently announced that he won’t be part of the sequel if Mawra Hocane is involved. This comes after the Pakistani actress posted some anti-India comments online. Now, Mawra has responded and slammed Harshvardhan, calling his move a publicity stunt.

Harshvardhan Rane Refuses To Work With Mawra Hocane

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Harshvardhan Rane clarified that he would not return for Sanam Teri Kasam 2 if Mawra would be involved. He shared a post saying he respects artists from everywhere, but couldn’t ignore comments against his country.

He posted, “After reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated.” He also said that while he respects people from all nations, including “Mars,” he would not tolerate derogatory remarks about India. This came after Mawra Hocane’s social media posts were seen as critical of India amid the ongoing border situation.

Mawra Hocane Reacts To Harshvardhan Rane’s Statement, Claims It’s A PR Stunt

Mawra Hocane finally responded and called Harshvardhan’s exit a PR strategy. The actress said it was sad to see someone she once respected use the current situation to get attention. She wrote a long paragraph, part of which reads (via Filmibeat), “I don’t know whether to call this unfortunate, sad or comical. Someone I expected to have basic common sense has risen from deep slumber with a PR strategy.”

She added that her country was under attack, innocent lives were lost, and all Harshvardhan could think of was releasing a statement for media coverage. Mawra also said that using her name after nine years for headlines showed his desperation. “While our nations are at war, this is what you come up with.. a PR statement to get attention??? What a pity!” she wrote. While concluding her post, she prayed for civilians and soldiers on both sides.

With this heated exchange, the future of Sanam Teri Kasam 2 looks uncertain. While fans were excited to see the lead pair reunite, it now seems unlikely.

