Salman Khan, who usually keeps a low profile during political or national crises, recently made headlines for a tweet he quickly deleted. The actor had posted a message thanking God for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. But shortly after his post went live, reports surfaced of Pakistan violating the ceasefire with heavy firing and drone attacks across Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

Locals in J&K said they heard loud explosions, and drones were reportedly seen near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. As per News 18 reports, within minutes of the fresh attacks, Salman’s tweet was deleted. But the internet had already seen it. Screenshots went viral, and the actor’s name started trending following his actions. Some fans felt he meant well, while others criticized him for being silent during the war and posting only when peace was announced.



Fans Defend & Criticize Salman Khan

Online reactions were mixed. Supporters of Salman Khan said his post was only about peace and had nothing to do with politics. One tweet read, “Someone truly said that #SalmanKhan is most misunderstood superstar. His Social media is handled by his team not bhai himself… secondly intention behind tweet was may be no support to war… No destruction of lives, be it any nation still then deleted tweet after understanding.”

Another fan wrote, “#SalmanKhan has always stood with the Indian Armed Forces and the nation. He has consistently shown his support whenever needed. One tweet backing a ceasefire, initiated by the Indian PM himself, doesn’t make him anti-Indian. Think logically.”

But the criticism was louder. One user tweeted, “#salmankhan ka fan tha 15 saal se but Aaj nafrat ho gayi hai es insaan se had se jadda. Jab war chal rahi thi ek b tweet nhi aaya Jaise pata chala war khthm tweet aa geya or jab dubara start hoi tweet delete kr diya fattu insaan hai yeh. Desh se pehle kuch nahi jai hind.” Which roughly translates to, “I was a Salman fan for 15 years, but now I feel disappointed. He didn’t say a word during the attacks but rushed to tweet about peace. And when things went bad again, he deleted it. Nothing before country.”

Some even joked about the tweet being deleted because of fear or backlash. “ek to. Waise hi picture chal nahi rahi Upar se 10 din se chup aur ab ye nautanki (First of all, the film isn’t doing well anyway, and on top of that, there’s been silence for 10 days, and now this drama)” a user posted, referring to his recent box office performance.

Check out more reactions below:

Salman Bhai ne jai jawan jai hind Bharat mata ki jai bhi bole hai but kuch chutiye ko ye nhi dikhe ga aur haa recent tweet mai kuch galat nhi bola hai itna hi galat lag rha hai toh indian government ko galat bolo , sirf social media pe type type karne se kuch nhi hoga #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/cUDfTClDZG — Hariom. (@SalmanHariom) May 10, 2025

So @BeingSalmanKhan didn’t tweet anything when India was avenging the Pulwama attack, but was quick to respond in favor of the #ceasefire. The tweet has been deleted now. #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/ZeqYmglvyt — Atmanirbhar Batman (@HeManShoeSony) May 10, 2025

While the debate over Salman Khan’s tweet continues, the larger concern remains with civilians’ safety and our Armed Forces’ bravery. Even a short tweet can stir massive public emotions in such sensitive times.

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar, which was theatrically released on March 30, 2025. Bhaijaan continued his Eid release ritual, but the film delivered an underwhelming performance. A. R. Murugadoss’s directorial, starring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, had a low box office run.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Bhool Chuk Maaf: Direct OTT Release Of Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer Blocked By Bombay High Court!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News