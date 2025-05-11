The sudden shift of Bhool Chuk Maaf from a theatrical release to a direct-to-digital premiere has sparked a massive legal tussle. On Friday, leading multiplex chain PVR Inox filed a ₹60 crore lawsuit against Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and distributor Pen Marudhar. They said that pulling the movie from theatres at the last minute caused them major financial damage. Providing an interim relief to the theater giants, the Bombay High Court has ordered a hold on direct OTT release.

What Happened?

Bhool Chuk Maaf, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, was scheduled for a May 9 theatrical release. But a day before that, Maddock Films announced that the film would instead be released on Prime Video owing to continuing national security issues amid heightened border tensions. The producers said it was not proper to entice people to cinemas at a time when cities like Jodhpur and Punjab were facing shutdowns and Delhi had night curfews. They also referenced the suspension of IPL as an indicator of the national mood.

However, PVR Inox was far from convinced. In their lawsuit, they claimed that the abrupt decision caused massive financial losses. According to Pinkvilla, an insider shared, “No discussions were initiated with the exhibition community, and the release was pulled back after opening the advance bookings, resulting in a loss to the exhibitors. They backed out from the commitment of theatrical release, leading to a last-minute chaos in programming.”

The case was heard in a Mumbai court on Friday afternoon, with both parties presenting their arguments. PVR Inox claimed they suffered losses from prime trailer placements, posters, standees, social media promotions, and programming based on confirmed release schedules. Their compensation claim of ₹60 crore is based on these extensive promotional efforts.

Maddock Films Explains Its Decision

The producers believe they have the right to choose what’s best for the film. An insider shared that the country’s current situation, with tensions at the borders, has affected cinema footfalls. Some theatres in places like Jodhpur and Punjab are shut, and night shows in Delhi are not running. Maddock felt it wasn’t the right time to release a comedy movie in theatres.

They also pointed out that if the release was delayed by a few weeks, there was a risk of piracy since the digital prints (KDMs) had already been shared globally. So, they chose to launch the film on Prime Video instead. The insider added, “The investment in Bhool Chuk Maaf is made by Maddock, and PVRInox have no stake to be a part of decision-making process.”

Is ₹60 Crore Justified?

Some people in the industry are also questioning PVR Inox’s ₹60 crore claim. The source said, “Which film has a marketing budget of Rs 60 crore? The maximum that a producer invests in marketing is Rs 25 crore, and Bhool Chuk Maaf is a small film with a restrained marketing budget. The ask holds no value. Logically speaking, marketing of Rs 60 crore in PVRInox alone, would mean expectations of Bhool Chuk Maaf earning Rs 350 crore in India. That’s funny.”

As per reports, the Bombay HC has provided interim relief to the theatre chain, prohibiting the production house and its subsidiaries from releasing Bhool Chuk Maaf on any OTT platform. In an interim order issued on May 10, 2025, the court ruled that the film must not be released on any platform until the agreed-upon 8-week theatrical window has concluded. Bhool Chuck Maaf, scheduled for May 16 release on Amazon Prime Video, remains on standby with the next legal hearing set for the same day.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: Will Nawazuddin Siddiqui Return As Chand Nawab? Here’s What The Actor Said!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News