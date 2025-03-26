Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films is on a roll in 2025! After setting the stage with Skyforce and Chhaava, the powerhouse of storytelling is back with another entertainer – Bhool Chuk Maaf.

This heartwarming romantic comedy, directed and written by Karan Sharma, pairs Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi for the first time, promising a fresh dose of charm, chaos, and small-town romance.

Set in the vibrant lanes of Varanasi, the film follows Ranjan, a hopeless romantic who lands a government job to win his love, Titli. But just before the wedding, fate throws a curveball, turning his world upside down in the most unexpected ways. What follows is a hilarious yet touching journey of love, destiny, and second chances.

Presented by Dinesh Vijan in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, Bhool Chuk Maaf brings Maddock Films’ signature mix of humor and heart, much like their previous hits Luka Chuppi and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Catch Bhool Chuk Maaf in cinemas on May 9, 2025!

Watch The Teaser Here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Raveena Tandon Confessed Having A Huge Crush On This Co-Star & Worked With Him In Multiple Movies: “I Used To Be Very Scared…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News